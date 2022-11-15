Advertise
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to...
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”

WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m.

No additional details on the subject of the briefing have been released, but the briefing is being held at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, located on Congressman WL Dickinson Drive.

