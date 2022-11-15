Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Public Schools to hold first ever district wide science fair

MPS is hosting its first ever elementary science fair Tuesday.
MPS is hosting its first ever elementary science fair Tuesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is hosting its first-ever elementary science fair Tuesday.

Elementary Schools from across the district already held individual, school-wide science fairs. Now, the winners from those schools brought their projects to the ASU Acadome for judging. This is a partnership between MPS RISE, Alabama Technology in Motion, and Alabama State University.

All district winners will be announced during a live stream on the Montgomery Public Schools YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The science fair starts at 9 a.m. on the concourse of the Dunn-Oliver Acadome at Alabama State University.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's Restore is opening a new location in Montgomery.
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
Montgomery police say 21-year-old Deagan Miller was fatally shot on July 3, 2022.
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives...
11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say

Latest News

A crash has blocked the entrance ramp to the Northern Boulevard.
Entrance ramp from Northern Boulevard to I-65 closed after crash
The group is calling on the community to participate in its annual Mid Alabama Coalition for...
Montgomery-area nonprofit helping address homeless ‘crisis’
We rely on vehicles to get around, but as the weather is getting colder, mechanics at Don...
Auto repair shop advises drivers to get vehicles ready for winter
Eclectic Middle School instructional coach helps guide, support teachers
Eclectic Middle School instructional coach helps guide, support teachers