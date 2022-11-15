Montgomery Public Schools to hold first ever district wide science fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is hosting its first-ever elementary science fair Tuesday.

Elementary Schools from across the district already held individual, school-wide science fairs. Now, the winners from those schools brought their projects to the ASU Acadome for judging. This is a partnership between MPS RISE, Alabama Technology in Motion, and Alabama State University.

All district winners will be announced during a live stream on the Montgomery Public Schools YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The science fair starts at 9 a.m. on the concourse of the Dunn-Oliver Acadome at Alabama State University.

