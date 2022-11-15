November’s best meteor shower peaks Nov. 17-18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November’s best meteor shower -- the annual Leonids -- peaks late this week on the night of November 17th. The shower isn’t known for producing a bunch of meteors necessarily, but it’s still a solid show worth checking out.

That is especially true this year because the moon won’t rise until nearly 1 a.m. Friday. So you will have total darkness before that time to venture out and take in the Leonids. Mother Nature will also help out the cause by providing mostly clear skies! Just keep in mind it will be very, very cold Thursday night.

The meteor rate for the Leonids is about 10-15 per hour under ideal conditions. That is not a guarantee, it’s just an average. Some hours may produce one or two meteors, others as much as a dozen. That’s part of what makes meteor watching so fun!

The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

The Leonids occur every year in mid-November as Earth passes through space debris left behind by comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. The pieces of rock enter our atmosphere and burn up in the process, thus creating the meteors in the night sky that we know and love.

This shower, like all of them, has a radiant point in which all of the meteors appear to originate from. For the Leonids that point in the night sky is Leo the Lion. Leo doesn’t actually rise until after midnight, but that doesn’t matter because meteors will be zipping across the sky all evening and night long.

So no worries about Leo not rising until later into the night. You will be able to see the meteors from the moment the sun sets Thursday evening until an hour before sunrise Friday.

To give yourself the best chance at seeing multiple meteors, I recommend driving away from any city lights. Head to a location with an open view of the night sky with no trees to block any of your viewing. It’s important to allow your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to total darkness. Don’t look at your phone during that time, just allow your eyes to simply adjust.

Take a comfortable chair, a warm beverage and plenty of clothing to stay warm if you plan on venturing out. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s at 9 p.m. Thursday and the upper 20s by sunrise Friday!

For more information on the Leonids, be sure to check out this helpful link.

