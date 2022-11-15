Rain comes to an end, then we turn even colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Overnight and morning showers are starting to wrap up, but that doesn’t mean our day will get much warmer or sunnier than where we are right now. The mildest day over the next week will be today... highs will reach either side of 60° around lunchtime with a few spots in southeast Alabama trying to reach closer to 70°. When it’s not actively raining, it’s overcast and dreary.

Rain coverage drops through the day. (WSFA 12 News)

Beyond today it’s a struggle with daytime highs staying mainly in the lower 50s, even with the return of sunshine!

What is left of today’s shower activity will be light to moderate, but it will no longer be widespread; it should become increasingly scattered and then fade as the afternoon progresses.

That means there will be more lulls in the rain as the day goes on, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will be well below normal. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain may end by mid-afternoon today, but the clouds hang tough through tomorrow. The gray sky will keep Tuesday’s temperatures in the lower 50s. In fact, starting tomorrow, no day in our forecast has a high temperature above 54°! Considering our average high this time of year is still 70°, that’s some impressive cold for mid-November.

Fortunately there will be a good helping of sunshine to help things out starting Thursday. It won’t do much temperature-wise, but any sun helps when it’s this chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight before dipping into the middle 30s tomorrow night.

Low temperatures will fall to near or below freezing every day starting Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Upper 20s and lower 30s then take over starting Thursday night. That means frosty mornings with the need to scrape your vehicle are expected. It’s the kind of cold that warrants protecting the four P’s: pets, people, pipes, and plants. It’s not often we string together this many freezing nights in mid-November.

