Rainy this morning, then even colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A chilly to just plain cold forecast is ahead for Central Alabama. The warmest day over the next week will be today with highs reaching the lower 60s around lunchtime. Temperatures will rise into the 70s down in Southeast Alabama!

Rain coverage drops through the day. (WSFA 12 News)

Beyond today it’s a struggle with daytime highs staying mainly in the lower 50s. So we suggest enjoying today’s relative “warmth” even if it does come with cloudy skies and occasional shower activity.

Today’s shower activity will be light to moderate and fall through roughly 3-4 p.m. It should become increasingly scattered the later into the morning we get. That means there will be lulls in the rain. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will be well below normal. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain may end by mid-afternoon today, but the clouds hang tough through tomorrow. The gray skies will keep tomorrow’s temperatures in the lower 50s. That’s it. In fact, starting tomorrow, no day in our forecast has a high temperature above 54 degrees. Considering our average high this time of year is still 70 degrees, that’s some impressive cold for mid-November.

Fortunately there will be a good helping of sunshine to help things out starting Thursday. It won’t do much temperature-wise, but any sun helps when it’s this chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight before dipping into the middle 30s tomorrow night.

Low temperatures will fall to near or below freezing every day starting Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Upper 20s and lower 30s then take over starting Thursday night. That means frosty mornings with the need to scrape your vehicle are expected. It’s the kind of cold that warrants protecting the four P’s: pets, people, pipes, and plants. It’s not often we string together this many freezing nights in mid-November.

