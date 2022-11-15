Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case

Montgomery police say 21-year-old Deagan Miller was fatally shot on July 3, 2022.
Montgomery police say 21-year-old Deagan Miller was fatally shot on July 3, 2022.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.

Investigators say Miller’s body was found at Reserve Apartments on Boardwalk Boulevard on the afternoon of July 3.

Police have not made any arrests, and no motive was released.

Anyone with information that may help solve this case is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651. You may also contact the MPD investigations unit directly at 334-625-2831.

CrimeStoppers may also be reached at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Miller’s death was among a violent weekend in Montgomery that included seven unrelated shootings and a stabbing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water
Habitat for Humanity's Restore is opening a new location in Montgomery.
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

Latest News

Eclectic Middle School instructional coach helps guide, support teachers
Eclectic Middle School instructional coach helps guide, support teachers
Protesters advocate for repealing Alabama transgender youth law
Protesters advocate for repealing Alabama transgender youth law
Troy University dedicates Peace Dove statue at Montgomery campus
Troy University dedicates Peace Dove statue at Montgomery campus
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Jimmy Spencer
Man sentenced to death for 2018 Guntersville murders