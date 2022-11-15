Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.

Investigators say Miller’s body was found at Reserve Apartments on Boardwalk Boulevard on the afternoon of July 3.

Police have not made any arrests, and no motive was released.

Anyone with information that may help solve this case is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651. You may also contact the MPD investigations unit directly at 334-625-2831.

CrimeStoppers may also be reached at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Miller’s death was among a violent weekend in Montgomery that included seven unrelated shootings and a stabbing.

