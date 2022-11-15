Sources: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident.

David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police.

As they struggled over a gun, the woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with some rounds striking Gamble and one wounding his mother.

Her injuries are not serious, but Gamble is in critical but stable condition at a Dothan hospital.

He faces domestic violence charges.

“This is is an isolated incident in which justifiable deadly force was used inside the victim’s home to protect themselves from harm or death,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

