Sources: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

The shooting occurred during a domestic incident.
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with some rounds striking Gamble and one wounding his mother.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident.

David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police.

As they struggled over a gun, the woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with some rounds striking Gamble and one wounding his mother.

David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend,...
David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan police.(WTVY | Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Her injuries are not serious, but Gamble is in critical but stable condition at a Dothan hospital.

He faces domestic violence charges.

“This is is an isolated incident in which justifiable deadly force was used inside the victim’s home to protect themselves from harm or death,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

