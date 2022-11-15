Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove.

The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity.

Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove sits across from the rosa parks museum at the request of the artist Fred Nall Hollis. Nall was born in Troy and hopes the Dove is a reminder of Rosa Parks Courage.

“We have one on Troy’s Campus because Nall gave it to us and it’s a treasure. Nall wanted it facing the Rosa Parks Museum and to have some meaning here. He loves Troy University. He’s given us so much and we’re so indebted to him because of all of those gifts. And I for one thank him for placing this here today and I hope you all think of him when you see this,” said Janice Hawkins, Troy University’s First Lady.

Nall created the Dove in 2006 in a foundry in Pietrasanta, Italy. He gifted it to Troy. If you would like to see the dove, it is located beside the Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Montgomery.

The Montgomery campus also held a ribbon cutting for a new center for student success and dedicated the Janet Nolan Art Exhibit “New York City in a Fountain” in honor of Dr. Jim Vickery, Professor Emeritus.

