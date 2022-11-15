Advertise
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama

Dr. Williamson gave perspective on the situation Alabama hospitals are in from two points of view: the financial and the workforce.
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hospitals across the state are in what Dr. Don Williamson says is a “crisis.” Dr. Williamson is the president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association.

He was in Dothan on Tuesday as the guest speaker at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for the Wiregrass Professional Series emphasizing on healthcare.

During his presentation, Dr. Williamson gave perspective on the situation Alabama hospitals are in from two points of view: the financial and the workforce.

The biggest issues on the list he emphasized on are staff shortages, Alabama’s high population percentage of uninsured, and the millions of dollars hospitals are short of since the impact of COVID-19.

“I think we are frankly among hospitals in Alabama, we’re in some fairly perilous waters at this point,” Dr. Williamson said. “We’ve got challenges with 800 million dollars with unreimbursed personnel costs from COVID, we’ve got shortages of nurses and other healthcare workers in our hospitals that causes in some places units to remain closed, we’ve got reimbursement issues with Medicare, we’ve got a real problem with our uninsured population. So, what I hope I was able to convey is number one, there are no simple answers, but that there are affirmative things that we can do to position ourselves in a way that gives us a chance to keep more of our hospitals open.”

Dr. Williamson emphasized that COVID is not the cause of these issues, but the pandemic identified them.

Tomorrow, November 16th, hear more from Dr. Williamson on News 4 at 5 as he explains the impact these issues have on rural hospitals and what solutions are on the horizon.

