WSFA 12 News to highlight Alabama State University on Hometown Tour

WSFA 12 News is taking our news on the road once again, this time to the campus of Alabama...
WSFA 12 News is taking our news on the road once again, this time to the campus of Alabama State University!(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is taking our news on the road once again, this time to the campus of Alabama State University!

You’re invited to join us Wednesday as we broadcast live from ASU’s football field during our newscasts at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. at part of the WSFA 12 News Hometown Tour!

Tune in as we highlight some of the many positive things happening in Hornet Nation on campus!

