Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama death row inmate asks court to intervene ahead of upcoming execution

Alabama is set to execute a north Alabama man this week for a murder for hire plot in the late...
Alabama is set to execute a north Alabama man this week for a murder for hire plot in the late 1980’s. Kenneth Eugene Smith is now fighting to stop the execution. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear the case Wednesday afternoon.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabama is set to execute a north Alabama man this week for a murder for hire plot in the late 1980′s. Kenneth Eugene Smith is now fighting to stop the execution. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear the case Wednesday afternoon.

This last-ditch effort comes days after the Alabama Supreme Court decided to not postpone Smith’s execution which is set for Thursday at Holman prison. Smith’s attorneys asking the courts on Monday to stay his execution.

In 1996, a judge sentenced Smith to die despite a jury’s 11-1 recommendation of life in prison through judicial override. The state abolished that override in 2017 but the change was not retroactive and didn’t impact death row inmates like Smith. His attorneys are asking the court to review whether the death sentence made over the jury’s wishes is constitutional.

We asked WBRC legal expert Roger Appell what Smith’s attorneys are trying to prove.

“They are arguing its unconstitutional saying its cruel and unusual punishment under the 8th Amendment to the Constitution to execute somebody who’s had a recommendation from a jury that they be given life without parole and in fact every other state in the union did not allow that to happen,” Appell said.

Smith was first convicted in 1989 in the death of Elizabeth Sennett. He received the death sentence but that was overturned on appeal in 1992. He was retried and convicted again, but as mentioned, a judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury,...
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Montgomery police say 21-year-old Deagan Miller was fatally shot on July 3, 2022.
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
The main course on most Thanksgiving tables, the turkey, is going to cost consumers more this...
Turkey prices on the rise due to nationwide bird flu
For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the tax increase would have amounted to an...
Autauga County residents vote against tax increase for area schools
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert
Montgomery police chief says homicide rate down in 2022