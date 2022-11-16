A colder than normal forecast now through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably cold weather happening across central and south Alabama right now won’t be going anywhere any time soon. It will actually feel more like the heart of January as opposed to middle November... daytime highs will be a solid 15-20° below normal now through the weekend. That puts our afternoon temperatures in the lower to perhaps middle 50s.

Chilly weather for the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The lowest the average high temperature goes in Montgomery in January is 59°. So we’re stringing together quite a stretch of cold by November standards!

Fortunately there will be at least some sunshine to help things out. It won’t do much temperature-wise, but any sun helps when it’s this chilly. The sun likely won’t come out today, but it will at the very least mix in with the clouds starting tomorrow. Saturday may end up rather cloudy as well, but we’re hopeful for at least some sunshine.

Eastchase is kicking off the holiday season this Friday with the All is Bright event. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures will be running 8-15° below normal through early next week. Look for mid 30s tonight and then the upper 20s and low 30s for the most part starting tomorrow night. It’s bundle up weather when you head out the door in the morning!

We would expect frost at least a time or two with the need to scrape your vehicle. It’s the kind of cold that warrants protecting the P’s: pets, people, and plants. It’s not often we string together this many freezing nights in mid-November. It won’t be record-breaking, but it won’t be that far off.

Temperatures stay way below normal through early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

There are no rain chances or big changes on the way through next Tuesday. However, there are signs in our long-range modeling that point to a rain chance near Thanksgiving. That is a something we will continue to monitor closely because that is obviously an important forecast to nail down.

Right now it looks like a chance of rain at some point between Wednesday and Friday. There doesn’t appear to be a severe weather risk, but the chance of some heavy rainfall does exist. Temperatures rise into the 60s with the influx of moisture and rising rain chances.

