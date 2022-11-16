Advertise
Eastchase kicks of ‘22 holiday season Friday with All is Bright

The Shoppes at Eastchase is hosting the All is Bright event to kick off the 2022 holiday season on Nov. 18!(Source: The Shoppes at EastChase)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are back for 2022 with the kickoff of the All is Bright event at The Shoppes at Eastchase! The annual event wows those in attendance with live music, kids’ activities, a parade and a tree lighting. The Grinch and Santa are set to make an appearance!

Those who want to experience the magic should make their wait to Main Street inside Eastchase from 6-8 p.m. on Friday.

The parade hasn’t been seen since before the pandemic, but it’ll be back and better than ever which more than 30 local organizations and businesses (including WSFA 12 News) taking part!

In addition to being in the parade, WSFA 12 News will be live at the event during our Friday afternoon and evening newscasts.

“We are extremely thrilled to bring the beloved community parade back for All is Bright this year,” said Suzanna Edwards, vice president of marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, “this is such a meaningful event for the Montgomery community and we are delighted to incorporate a new light show, even more snow and a confetti filled finale!”

Local musician Michael Gaby has curated a band dubbed as ‘Santa’s Other Reindeer’ to play music. The kids can enjoy face painting and balloon art with the money benefiting Brantwood Children’s Home.

You’ll find complimentary hot chocolate by Bonefish Grill and Firebirds, and while you’re out, snap a photo near the stage with the Max Credit Union photobooth.

All is Bright is an event the entire family will enjoy with holiday cheer throughout the night, but don’t leave early. Santa will make an appearance to light the Christmas tree.

For a full list of holiday events, visit theshoppessateastchase.com

