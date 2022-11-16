Advertise
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney

Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date.

McCraney is accused of the 1999 killings of 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Their bodies were discovered in Ozark after they apparently got lost on their way to a party miles away.

McCraney had been scheduled for trial in August, but not enough jurors could be seated which forced the latest of several postponements.

Since then, lead prosecutor David Emery was critically hurt in a cycling accident and his status of the trial is not known.

McCraney faces Capital Murder charges and faces the death penalty if convicted.

He is also accused of raping Ms. Beasley.

McCraney, implicated by DNA, also sought bond soon after his 2019 arrest.

