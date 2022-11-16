‘Lucky to be alive’: Survivors recall the terrifying moment their SUV flipped over a bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Nov. 6 an SUV carrying four people flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Road. All of the passengers in the SUV survived the 20 to 30-feet drop.

It has been a little over a week since the scary accident and the survivors say they are lucky to be alive.

The driver, Billie King says she and her family were heading eastbound on Drake Ave. when the car spun several times due to a slick spot formed by the rain. King said after that the car went into oncoming traffic before heading backwards into the guardrail.

Passenger, Melissa King says they were headed to church and a miracle must have happened.

“I look at the car and I think there’s absolutely no other way we could have survived that,” Melissa said.

Billie King agreed with her daughter Melissa and is grateful to be here today.

“By all accounts, I don’t believe any of us should have survived,” Billie said. “Our family could have had four funerals.”

