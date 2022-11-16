Advertise
Montgomery police chief says homicide rate down this year

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Daryl Albert addressed the city during its City Council meeting Tuesday on the progress of addressing crime in the capital city.

Since Albert was first sworn in as the 15th police chief, he said there had been fewer homicides in 2022 than the previous year, adding that homicide clearance rates have gone up to 70%, which is higher than the national average.

“The biggest part of this is we can talk about internal work as the very thing we do, but don’t do any of this, and our success is not without the public’s help,” Albert said.

The chief added there have been 53 fewer nonlethal shootings since the start of his tenure.

He encouraged people to continue to remain involved with the community and their neighborhoods so they can continue to help lower the crime rate in the city.

