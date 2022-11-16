Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Race for sheriff of south Alabama county tied at 2,225 votes each

It appears there were exactly the same number of people looking to elect Republican Mike...
It appears there were exactly the same number of people looking to elect Republican Mike Blackmon as there were to keep Democrat Sheriff Randy Brock.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who will be the next top cop in south Alabama’s Conecuh County?

The question was put to the voters in the Nov. 8 general election, but it appears there were exactly the same number of people looking to elect Republican Mike Blackmon as there were to keep Democrat Sheriff Randy Brock.

Blackmon trailed Brock by a single vote on election night. After certification was completed on Tuesday, both men found themselves with exactly 2,225 votes, according to the Conecuh County Probate Judge’s Office.

[CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS]

That means the the race will face a recount on Friday.

What happens if they’re still deadlocked afterward? Alabama law calls for the race to be decided by a game of chance.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the final vote total as 2,225 and not 2,224 as originally reported.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say 21-year-old Deagan Miller was fatally shot on July 3, 2022.
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury,...
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
Habitat for Humanity's Restore is opening a new location in Montgomery.
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S....
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
Advocates for Alabama’s LGBTQ community are standing against the Alabama Vulnerable Child...
Advocates call for repeal of Alabama transgender youth law
Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results