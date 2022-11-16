Race for sheriff of south Alabama county tied at 2,225 votes each

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who will be the next top cop in south Alabama’s Conecuh County?

The question was put to the voters in the Nov. 8 general election, but it appears there were exactly the same number of people looking to elect Republican Mike Blackmon as there were to keep Democrat Sheriff Randy Brock.

Blackmon trailed Brock by a single vote on election night. After certification was completed on Tuesday, both men found themselves with exactly 2,225 votes, according to the Conecuh County Probate Judge’s Office.

That means the the race will face a recount on Friday.

What happens if they’re still deadlocked afterward? Alabama law calls for the race to be decided by a game of chance.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the final vote total as 2,225 and not 2,224 as originally reported.

