Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery.

Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition was shot while on I-65 northbound between West South Blvd. and West Edgemont Ave. Montgomery police said last week her injuries were considered life-threatening.

After she was shot, CrimeStoppers said the victim’s vehicle struck a green 2003 Ford Explorer, causing a major crash in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on I-65 during the time of the situation and witnessed the crash or the Ford Expedition traveling moments before the incident to come forward and contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

