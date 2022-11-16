‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver a “special announcement” at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division on Congressman WL Dickinson Drive.

During the press conference, the Montgomery Police Department announced 17 people had been charged and numerous drugs and guns were taken off the street during a special operation.

According to Chief Daryl Albert, the 21-day “Operation Rearview” was handled by the special operations unit including members of the narcotic and SWAT teams.

The idea behind the detail, Albert added, was to create a short-term operation focusing on what officers see on the daily: fentanyl overdoses and gun violence.

Deputy Chief John Hall said the operation resulted in 22 felony charges and 14 misdemeanor charges. He said more charged are expected after further investigation. The operation recovered drugs ranging from fentanyl to Molly, methamphetamine, and several pharmaceutical pills.

#HAPPENINGNOW



We are at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division for a 1 p.m. press conference.



We see a number of firearms on the counter.



Details at 4 and 6 on @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/JBAQhb4mbs — Ashley Bowerman (@AshleyWSFA) November 16, 2022

Hall said three rifled and 18 handguns were also confiscated, many of which were stolen.

“We see guns and we talk about stolen guns in our community. Don’t leave guns in your vehicle,” Albert said.

Albert said many of the stolen guns that were confiscated were taken out of vehicles. He also added that several of the people who had the guns in their possession had been previously charged with a felony, making it illegal for them to have the weapon to begin with.

The chief added that this operation is just one of many aimed at making the streets of Montgomery safer.

“The people of Montgomery deserve a safe city and we will give that to them,” Albert said.

Albert said in order to make the streets safer, the department was also focused on allowing their “cops to be cops.”

“Stay in your rearview because we’re coming,” Chief Albert warned criminals.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.