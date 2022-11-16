Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing.

Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site.

“We know there is a continuous need of our truck driver shortage,” said the President of Trenholm State Community College Kemba Chambers.

Just this year, the college’s truck training site on the Troy Highway has trained almost 200 new drivers.

“You see advertisements every day on the TV on how much you can make in trucking,” said Chambers.

Students in Trenholm’s training program are getting hired right after completion of the six-week course.

Now with the expansion of another training site on the west side of the city, the opportunity is growing.

“This is a huge opportunity for Trenholm State, the community and to reach out and provide training for all those truck driving students that are looking forward to making a career out of truck driving,” said Trenholm’s Truck Driving Director Dean Faust.

Anyone 18 years or older can enroll.

Trenholm State Community College offers day and evening classes, and financial aid is available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.