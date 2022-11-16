Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Uvalde mayor: Acting police chief will soon be gone after shooting response revelation

Mayor Don McLaughlin said a student's 911 call from inside the classroom should've started the ball rolling, but it didn't. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, said the acting police chief will no longer be with the department by the end of the week.

This comes after CNN reported on a phone call between Lt. Mariano Pargas and dispatchers the day of the Robb Elementary School shooting, where 21 people were killed.

During the call, Pargas was informed of a 911 call from a student that said some people were still alive in Room 112.

Mayor Don McLaughlin said that should have started the ball rolling, but it didn’t.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: The video in this story may include disturbing content.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Nearly 400 officers responded, but the 10-year-old and her classmates were left wondering where they were. (CNN, CITY OF UVALDE, TORRES FAMILY)

“I think if we’d have had this, all this, and I think if we would have had your video and what we saw and everything we saw last night, I think Mariano would have been gone sooner, in my opinion, would have been gone,” he said.

“It just goes to show what we originally put him on leave for, his failure to act and set up a command situation,” McLaughlin said. “And then as acting chief of police, he gets this information and did nothing with it, what I saw.”

He added, “This smells of a coverup to no end for me from the (state Department of Public Safety’s) side, because there’s been no transparency, no forthcoming with honesty and so forth.”

McLaughlin said every part of the response that day is under scrutiny.

He said he will get to the bottom of it and ensure those same mistakes never happen at another school or community again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury,...
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Montgomery police say 21-year-old Deagan Miller was fatally shot on July 3, 2022.
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case

Latest News

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said a student's 911 call from inside the classroom should've...
Mayor expresses disappointment with Uvalde acting police chief
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Actor Kevin Spacey to face 7 additional sex charges in UK