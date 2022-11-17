Advertise
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder

From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder charges.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation.

Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum.

Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to be the Stinson grocery store at the intersection of Marler Road and Highway 80 near Waugh, just off Interstate 85.

Details about the crime are not known.

Both suspects are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $1 million bail amounts.

