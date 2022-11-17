2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation.

Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum.

Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to be the Stinson grocery store at the intersection of Marler Road and Highway 80 near Waugh, just off Interstate 85.

Details about the crime are not known.

Both suspects are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $1 million bail amounts.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.