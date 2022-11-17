Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama leaders searching for solutions to state’s opioid crisis

To help reduce the number of fentanyl deaths, the council is urging Alabamians to order...
To help reduce the number of fentanyl deaths, the council is urging Alabamians to order fentanyl test strips.(WRDW)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama leaders are searching for solutions to the state’s opioid crisis. It comes days after a student died at Selma High School.

“That seemingly is attributable to an opioid overdose, and so it is absolutely imperative that we take this opportunity and not waste it,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

READ MORE: Concerns about youth exposure to drugs rise following Selma student’s death

The attorney general is one of the leaders on the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council, which met Wednesday in Prattville. The council is comprised of health professionals, law enforcement representatives, legal experts and others. Some are working to prevent overdoses; others are working to treat them.

“This council is such a shining example of what it looks like when state government really works the way that it’s supposed to,” said Kim Boswell, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health said it is trying to provide more schools with naloxone, a drug used in emergencies to treat overdoses.

To help reduce the number of fentanyl deaths, the council is urging Alabamians to order fentanyl test strips, a way of checking suspicious products.

“Those test strips can be sent out to individuals who need to be able to test any kind of medication that they’re taking,” Boswell said.

Test strips can be ordered from the Jefferson County Department of Health’s website. So far, 3,180 have been distributed.

Officials are also hoping to spread the word about the new Connect Alabama mobile app, which helps those struggling with opioid addiction find recovery services.

“For example, our crisis centers that we’ve opened over the last three years that provide immediate access to care are available through that app,” Boswell said.

Connect Alabama is free to download from app stores, and even works in areas without a Wi-Fi connection.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury,...
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to...
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
Turkey Day Classic parade draws both young and old to Dexter Ave.
Hometown Tour: Turkey Day Classic parade draws both young and old to Dexter Ave.
'We're coming': MPD chief warns criminals after latest gun, drug bust
'We're coming': MPD chief warns criminals after latest gun, drug bust