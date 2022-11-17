Christmas trees likely to cost more this year, professor says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas trees are a sure sign of the holiday season. This year, that tree will likely cost you more.

“They estimate somewhere between 5-15% increase in prices,” said Jeremy Pickens, an assistant extension professor with Auburn University.

Pickens says while the cost is up, supply shouldn’t be an issue.

“These trees are pretty tough, so I don’t really see there being any issue with supply,” he said.

While you can purchase a pre-cut tree from a store or lot, Pickens encourages you to check out Alabama’s Christmas tree farms.

“Sometimes they have petting zoos, pictures with Santa Claus. It’s a great time to get that Kodak moment with the family out there and have a good time with your kids,” he said.

Once you get that tree from the farm to your house, Pickens says there are steps you can take to extend the life of the tree.

“Just keep that bowl full of water. If you keep the house a little cooler, that would increase the shelf life of that tree. If you have any vents that are blowing warm air on it, you might shut those or move the tree in a different location.” Pickens said.

Despite the rising costs, a new survey says many Americans insist on a real Christmas tree. One in five people say they will pay $200 or more for the right tree. They’ll even make room in their holiday budget for it and spend less on gifts.

