Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to...
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Customs and Border Protection says three agents were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a...
3 agents shot in gunfire exchange with smuggling boat, CBP says
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Jury deliberations to begin in trial involving kidnapping, murder of Cupcake McKinney
File photo
Nudist camp closing in Vermont after 60 years