New research at UAB working to find out if intermittent fasting makes you younger

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Intermittent fasting has become a popular diet in recent years. Those who participate in it eat within an eight- to 10-hour window, then fast for the remainder of the day.

Courtney Peterson is an associate professor of nutrition sciences at UAB. Her past research shows benefits from intermittent fasting include: weight loss, reduces appetite and lowers blood sugar. But additional data suggests it slows down the aging process.

“But what we recently found out is that in a lot of these research studies actually ended up extending the daily fast, and we found out a lot of the benefits that we thought were due to counting calories, were due to just fasting for a longer period each day,” said Peterson.

So now, Peterson and her team are ramping up a new study to find out if intermittent fasting can reverse the aging process and make some people biologically younger. The diet wouldn’t subtract numbers from your age, but rather make you feel younger.

“Some people feel much younger than their age, and some feel much older, and there’s this concept that’s encapsulated biological age,” said Peterson.

UAB is looking for people between the ages of 25-45 who are wanting to lose weight to participate in a study to learn if intermittent fasting can slow down the aging process.

Participants will either try fasting, or go on a calorie-restricted diet for six months. Over the course of the study, a health coach will help keep them on track and will meet with Peterson’s team anywhere from once a week to once a month for evaluation.

“We’ll also look at things like your muscle mass, how much body fat you have, how many calories you’ve burned, your blood sugar, your blood pressure, and a whole bunch of aspects of your health.”

The study also pays $850. If you are interested, you can either call 205-934-1457, or visit the website here.

