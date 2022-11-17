Advertise
Official: Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s Odesa region

World leaders responded after a missile landed in Poland during Russian attacks on Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, NATO TV, UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES, TELEGRAM, TVN POLAND)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said.

An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”

Marchenko’s statement comes amid media reports about explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat of missile strikes persists.

Thursday’s blast follows the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday that also resulted in a missile strike hitting Poland.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

