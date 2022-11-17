Plenty of unseasonably cold temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably cold weather here in Central Alabama is in no sort of hurry to get out of here. It will feel more like the heart of January as opposed to middle November through the weekend. It’s not record cold, but it’s not too far off.

It will be cold, but it will be mainly dry through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Daytime highs will be a solid 10-20 degrees below normal through at least Monday. That puts our afternoon temperatures mostly in the lower and middle 50s. The lowest the average high temperature goes in Montgomery in January is 59 degrees. So we’re stringing together quite a stretch of cold by November standards.

Fortunately there will be some sunshine to help things out most days. It won’t warm us up much, but any sun helps when it’s this chilly. Saturday may end up rather cloudy, but every other day through the middle of next week will bring at least a mix of sun and clouds.

A low chance of light rain exists Saturday and Saturday night in South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures will be running 8-15 degrees below normal through early next week. Look for upper 20s and lower to middle 30s for the most part. It’s bundle up weather when you head out the door in the morning! We would expect frost at least a time or two with the need to scrape your vehicle. It’s the kind of cold that warrants protecting the P’s: pets, people, and plants.

There are no significant rain chances through next Wednesday. There are two low-end chances of rain, but many of us will not see a drop. The first comes Saturday and Saturday night as a little light rain may push into South Alabama. Most models keep us dry, but a few have latched on to the idea of some light rain down there. The second is another 20% chance of rain next Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Cold temperatures continue heading into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

If you’re looking for the next widespread rain, you have to go all the way to the end of next week. Even that is not set in stone yet, but models have continued to advertise a system capable of bringing rain and a few thunderstorms our way around or just after Thanksgiving.

There doesn’t appear to be a severe weather risk, but the chance of some heavy rainfall does exist. Temperatures will rise into the 60s next week with the influx of moisture and rising rain chances.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.