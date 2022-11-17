Advertise
Prichard authorities name suspect wanted in murder case

Tyler Shakur Moore
Tyler Shakur Moore(City of Prichard)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard have named a suspect wanted in connection with a murder that took place last month at an apartment complex.

Tyler Shakur Moore is wanted in connection with the killing of Lawrence Terrell Darby on Sept. 5 at the St. Stephens Woods apartment complex in Prichard, according to TJ Pettway, public service director for the City of Prichard.

Moore, along with several other suspects and a 15-year-old minor who was recently apprehended, are accused of committing the murder and a possible robbery while playing a dice game in an apartment breezeway, Pettway said in an email to news media.

Anyone who sees Moore is asked to contact Det. Jason Hadaway or the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211. You do not have to leave your name or number.

---

