The Rundown: November 18-20

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend offers a variety of events to help get you in the holiday spirit. With events ranging from Thanksgiving giveaways to the magical arrival of Santa Claus, we have you covered.

This Friday, the Shoppes of Eastchase is hosting All is Bright. You can enjoy Santa’s magical arrival. There will be live music, dance performances, snow, the Grinch and holiday festivities for the entire family. Also, you just may see a familiar face in the parade. All is Bright starts at 6 p.m.

You can enjoy the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Artist Market 2022. It is a great way to get a head start on your Christmas shopping while meeting local artists, painters, and photographers. There will be products for purchase such as paintings, ceramics, jewelry, purses, & more. Artist Market starts at 10 a.m.

On Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., there will be a Turkey & Ham Giveaway happening at Dadeville High School. This giveaway is provided by Anfernee Jennings in partnership with Renfroe’s Market.

Alabama State University College of Visual & Performing Arts presents “Dreamgirls” this weekend. You have several chances to catch this Broadway musical.

Also, The Montgomery Film Festival is happening at Capri Theatre this weekend.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

