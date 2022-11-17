The Rundown: November 18-20
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend offers a variety of events to help get you in the holiday spirit. With events ranging from Thanksgiving giveaways to the magical arrival of Santa Claus, we have you covered.
This Friday, the Shoppes of Eastchase is hosting All is Bright. You can enjoy Santa’s magical arrival. There will be live music, dance performances, snow, the Grinch and holiday festivities for the entire family. Also, you just may see a familiar face in the parade. All is Bright starts at 6 p.m.
You can enjoy the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Artist Market 2022. It is a great way to get a head start on your Christmas shopping while meeting local artists, painters, and photographers. There will be products for purchase such as paintings, ceramics, jewelry, purses, & more. Artist Market starts at 10 a.m.
On Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., there will be a Turkey & Ham Giveaway happening at Dadeville High School. This giveaway is provided by Anfernee Jennings in partnership with Renfroe’s Market.
Alabama State University College of Visual & Performing Arts presents “Dreamgirls” this weekend. You have several chances to catch this Broadway musical.
Also, The Montgomery Film Festival is happening at Capri Theatre this weekend.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Nov. 18th:
- ASU COVPA Presents “Dreamgirls”
- Montgomery Film Festival at Capri Theatre
- Not My Sister’s Keeper II
- The North Pole Express
- All is Bright- Eastchase
- Come Home to the Corner - Auburn
- Art, Song, & Moon Shine
- The Sound Wall Jazz Series
- Food Truck Friday - Auburn
Saturday, Nov. 19th:
- Prattville’s Holiday Open House
- Annual Turkey Giveaway
- ASU COVPA Presents “Dreamgirls”
- Saturday Getaway Cruise
- Fantasia Barrino at Wind Creek Wetumpka
- Montgomery Film Festival at Capri Theatre
- Prattville Farm Swap
- Volunteer Serve Day at Montgomery Zoo
- 2nd Annual Fall Fest Tournament
- MMFA Artist Market 2022
- Stomping Out DiabetesThe North Pole Express
- Wetumpka Holiday Market
- Auburn 16th Holiday Art Sale
- Russell County Wagon Train November Day Ride
- Art, Song, & Moon Shine
- The Sound Wall Jazz Series
- Saturdays in the Garden
- Truly Grateful Thanksgiving Giveaway
Sunday, Nov. 20th:
- ASU COVPA Presents “Dreamgirls”
- Sunday Blues Cruise
- Montgomery Film Festival at Capri Theatre
- The North Pole Express
For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!
