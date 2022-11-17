Selma school, city leaders host forum to address dangers to youths

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of leaders from the city of Selma, Dallas County, and Selma City Schools is calling on the community to “save the youth.”

The cry for help comes after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Nov. 8 during a campus emergency.

“We realize that our young people, that they are engaging in activities that a lot of us have never experienced,” said Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd.

The school leaders say activities involving drugs and violence have amped up in the community.

Selma High School Principal Stoney Pritchett said they check for weapons and drugs, including fentanyl, saying, “We find ourselves doing that all day long.”

Pritchett said the work of teachers and administration alone will not prevent students from going down a path of destruction, adding they are “tired” and “frustrated.”

At least 50 people showed up to Selma High School auditorium Wednesday to express concerns and voice what they believe is the solution to an ongoing problem.

“We got work to do, but we still got to pray,” one woman in the audience said, “The Bible says to pray without ceasing.”

Many people expressed the importance of local organizations and community members being consistently involved with the youth and not “drop in” and “drop out.”

“If I see your child do something, I’m going to say something to them, and I’ll deal with you later,” Councilwoman Lesia James said.

Byrd said he plans to gather organizations and individuals together to come up with ideas and put them in action.

Another forum will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

