Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter.

It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if a given winter will bring snow. There are some climate variables we can look at to determine if snow chances are slightly higher or lower than normal for a given winter, but that’s truly the extent of what we can do.

The chance of snow each year in Montgomery is very low. (NWS Birmingham)

So instead of attempting to predict snow by looking ahead, let’s look back at what has happened over the years. That gives us a better idea of what our annual snow chances are. In Montgomery the annual chance of at least two inches of snow is 14%. So just over once every 10 years is how often Central Alabama sees a meaningful snow.

It’s more likely that winter produces anywhere from 0″ to 2″ of snow. Most years actually finish with no measurable snow. Each town and city has different statistics when it comes to the annual probability of an impactful snow event.

Clanton has a 25% chance of a snow event producing at least 2″ of snow, Wetumpka and Selma are at 10%, and Troy is around 1%.

A 2"+ snow event is very rare in our part of the state. (WSFA 12 News)

Another way to look at how often impactful measurable snow occurs is by looking at the interval at which it happens. The average number of years between winters with at least 2″ of snow can be seen below.

The graph shows both Birmingham and Montgomery. Notice how the number of years between winters with high snow totals is much higher for Montgomery. That’s just Alabama weather; cities like Birmingham, Cullman, Gadsden, and Huntsville see snow much more often than Montgomery.

Snow is a rare commodity in Central Alabama, but happens more the farther north you go. (NWS Birmingham)

There’s, on average, just over seven years between two-inch snow events in Montgomery and surrounding areas. When you increase that to four-inch snow events the recurrence interval jumps all the way to over 35 years. In other words, Montgomery sees four inches of snow once every 35 years.

Not great for those of us who love the powder.

Of course it’s important to remember these graphics use averages. It’s always possible to get snow in back-to-back years. It’s also possible to go even longer without seeing snow than what the averages above say. Here’s to hoping for some flakes this winter!

