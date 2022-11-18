2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are facing charges after a pursuit in Montgomery that resulted in two separate crashes.

According to Montgomery police, the pursuit began around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Maxwell Boulevard and Whitman Street after officers tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspects went on to crash the vehicle near Fairview and Edgar D. Nixon avenues and again at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue at W. South Boulevard.

Both were taken into custody. Their identities have not been released.

