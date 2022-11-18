Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are facing charges after a pursuit in Montgomery that resulted in two separate crashes.

According to Montgomery police, the pursuit began around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Maxwell Boulevard and Whitman Street after officers tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspects went on to crash the vehicle near Fairview and Edgar D. Nixon avenues and again at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue at W. South Boulevard.

Both were taken into custody. Their identities have not been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according...
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict

Latest News

The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
Alabama sees slight uptick in unemployment rate
Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama...
Search underway for missing Perry County man
Holtville Middle School
Domestic violence charge against Holtville Middle School principal dropped
12 Talk: Goathaus Biergarten Christmas Market
12 Talk: Goathaus Biergarten Christmas Market