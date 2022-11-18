3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

According to ALEA, the crash happened around noon when the 2015 Ford Taurus George G. Turner was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Lexus RX 350. George G. Turner, Zoya Turner and Shemonaev were all pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 82-mile marker, approximately 15 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.