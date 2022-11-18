Advertise
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday

A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according...
A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

According to ALEA, the crash happened around noon when the 2015 Ford Taurus George G. Turner was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Lexus RX 350. George G. Turner, Zoya Turner and Shemonaev were all pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 82-mile marker, approximately 15 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

