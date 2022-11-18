Advertise
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found the driver a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle,

Police said the driver and four passengers in the Toyota killed in the crash:

  • Maria Baltazar, 49, driver
  • Veronica Gonzalez, 28
  • Hosea Lopez, 27
  • Christian Lopez Gonzalez, 10
  • Edwardo Lopez Gonzalez, 4

All of the victims were from Cairo, Georgia, which is a city in southwest GA near the Florida state line.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows Baltazar entered the highway against the flow of traffic before colliding with the 18-wheeler.

“We would like to remind drivers to remain vigilant and pay close attention to traffic signage, especially when travelling through unfamiliar areas,” McGriff said.

No details were released about the driver of the 18-wheeler.

