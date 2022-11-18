AAA predicts big numbers for Thanksgiving holiday travelers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re heading into the holiday travel rush. If you’re leaving home for Thanksgiving, you need to brace yourself. No matter how you plan to get where you’re going, it will be crowded.

AAA anticipates more than 54.6 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.

This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

“2005 was the busiest, 2019 was the second busiest, and now this year looks to be the third busiest. So yeah, there are still some people that aren’t quite ready to get out and about yet and understandably so. But most people seem to be ready. We’ve seen that this year, with almost all the holidays that have come across the calendar with people traveling, numbers have been noticeably up. And pretty close to pre-pandemic numbers across the board for every holiday this year,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

Air travel is up nearly 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.

Most travelers will drive to their destinations, much like last year. Nearly 49 million people are expected to travel by car. That’s despite gas at its highest Thanksgiving price EVER! The national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day – nearly 30¢ higher than last year and over 20¢ higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

“When gas prices are high for any given travel period, but especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas when we have that emotional connection that maybe that’s the only time we get to see certain family members or something like that, it’s not a deal breaker. What we typically see is people find some other way to cut back and in other areas to make up for that, have that added gasoline expense. Because it’s, you know, it’s kind of tough to call your parents, your grandparents and say, ‘You know what, gas prices are a little high right now. So I’m not going to make it this year for Thanksgiving,” Ingram said.

Travel by other modes of transportation is approaching pre-pandemic levels, too. More than 1.4 million travelers are expected to travel by bus, train, or cruise ship during the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s 96% of the 2019 volume.

