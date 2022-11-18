ADPH: Alabama’s infant mortality rate remains higher than national rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released new information that indicates an increase in the state’s infant mortality rate.

In 2021, the infant mortality rate increased to 7.6 deaths per 1,000 births, which is higher than the national rate of 5.5 deaths per 1,000 births.

“We have continued to remain at a fairly low rate from where we have been in the past,” said Carolyn Miller, the State Perinatal Division director. “It’s still higher than we would like to be.”

Miller said there are multiple factors that contribute to a high infant mortality rate, including poverty, lack of education and lack of places that provide maternal care.

In the state, there are only 20 hospitals that have neonatal intensive care units, and only 13 of those hospitals are levels 3 and 4 NICU units, which provide more comprehensive care and offer surgeries for babies.

Alabama March of Dimes maternal care director Honour McDaniel said this disproportionally affects Black women, with them being twice as likely to lose infants and die from childbirth.

“We also have a history of systematic racism, which has put our Black families at a disadvantage because of maybe where they live in the neighborhoods that were once redlined,” McDaniel said.

ADPH and March of Dimes have been working together to lower the mortality rate by trying to fill in the gaps where two-thirds of the state lack access to proper maternal care.

“We’re looking at group prenatal care and how that looks at the health departments. Also looking at telehealth and ways that we can utilize that,” McDaniel said.

Miller added they are trying to implement health care education in underserved areas so pregnant women can advocate for their health no matter where they are in the state.

