ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday.

The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA.

Police have not yet identified the 17-year-old driver, but investigators said high rates of speed and alcohol played a major role in this deadly crash. It happened just after 1 o’clock last Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 just a few miles east of Hanceville in Cullman County.

Investigators said the four teens were traveling in a Dodge Ram pickup truck and were trying to get away from police, but Hanceville Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder wants to make it clear that police were not chasing the vehicle.

He said while the officer did go after them, by the time he turned around, the vehicle was out of sight. It wasn’t until moments later that the officer found the vehicle on fire.

Investigators said the driver lost control, hitting a guardrail and then a tree.

The 17-year-old driver was thrown from the truck. He was air lifted to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

15-year-olds Cayden Britt and Evan Magana and 16-year-old Dailan Jennings all died at the scene.

Hadder called the accident a tragic loss.

“It’s rough when you see some kids that died in a car wreck,” Hadder said. “That’s hard on first responders, it’s hard on, of course officers, the firemen, the paramedics, everyone that was there. That’s hard on everybody, but then we can’t imagine how hard it is on their families. I’m a parent. Can’t imagine losing a child. I’ve said it repeatedly, our thoughts and prayers are with the families no matter what the circumstances or instances are. It’s tragic all the way around.”

Hadder said investigators recovered alcohol from the vehicle and that the investigation is ongoing.

No criminal charges have yet been announced.

