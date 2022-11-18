Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney

Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens.

Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.

Emery’s role in the trial is not known as he continues to recover. Emmett Massey, another assistant district attorney, is also assigned to the case.

McCraney is charged with the 1999 execution-type shootings of 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

As lead prosecutor, Marshall will duel flamboyant attorney David Harrison who, along with Andrew Scarborough, represents McCraney.

They are expected to raise theories that others could be the killer when McCraney is tried in April.

Marshall’s interest in this case dates back years. He attended the 2019 announcement of McCraney’s arrest after DNA implicated him.

Assistant Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Thomas also joins the prosecution team.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according...
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
Two people are facing charges after a pursuit and resulting crashes in Montgomery.
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery
Criminal complaint against Caleb Anderson, suspected of murders in Green Bay and Alabama
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app

Latest News

Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 14
Many people volunteered to sleep outside overnight to understand the issues of homelessness and...
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
The Shoppes at EastChase All is Bright Parade held in Montgomery
The Shoppes at EastChase All is Bright Parade held in Montgomery
ALSDE releases first state report card since pandemic