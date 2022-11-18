Doctor recommends Alabamians should get their flu shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hospitals and doctors’ offices are not just seeing cases of the flu, but multiple other sicknesses aiding a tridemic that is currently infecting Alabamians.

“You know, it’s a lot of burdens sometimes on our hospitals and we have a lot of hospitals that are overrun or a little bit full with patients who have these viruses,” said Marengo County physician Dr. Brittney Anderson.

People have been getting their shot since September.

While flu season may have arrived sooner than expected, Anderson says it’s still not too late to get your shot.

“Again, we are seeing so much flu throughout Alabama that we really want everyone to get ahead and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Anderson.

Anderson says it takes 10-14 days to receive protection from the shot.

The more people have the vaccine, the better physicians like Anderson can do their job.

“Not only does it help our patients and keep our patients safe, but it also helps medical offices and hospitals to be able to work efficiently and effectively,” said Anderson.

Anderson says it’s easy to get a flu vaccine and that it does not give you the flu.

Anderson also says people can get the COVID-19 vaccine in one arm and the flu shot in the other at the same time.

Those 6 months and older can get the flu shot.

You can learn more about “Flu Shot Friday” here.

