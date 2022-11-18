Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Domestic violence charge against Holtville Middle School principal dropped

Holtville Middle School
Holtville Middle School(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The domestic violence charge against Holtville Middle School’s principal has been dropped.

Lee Jackson was arrested in October on a third-degree domestic violence charge. On Thursday, the Millbrook city prosecutor said the charges against Jackson were dropped at the request of the alleged victim.

Jackson was placed on administrative leave prior to his arrest. WSFA 12 News has reached out to school for an update on his status. We have not yet heard back.

Interim leadership for the school was put in place when Jackson went on leave.

Details about the allegations were never publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to...
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Medical Advocacy and Outreach is facing major financial issues, but a fellow nonprofit is...
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
A woman receives her flu shot.
Doctor recommends Alabamians should get their flu shot
Impact of nurse practitioners highlighted during week of recognition
Fayette County-Marion County line
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow