Domestic violence charge against Holtville Middle School principal dropped

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The domestic violence charge against Holtville Middle School’s principal has been dropped.

Lee Jackson was arrested in October on a third-degree domestic violence charge. On Thursday, the Millbrook city prosecutor said the charges against Jackson were dropped at the request of the alleged victim.

Jackson was placed on administrative leave prior to his arrest. WSFA 12 News has reached out to school for an update on his status. We have not yet heard back.

Interim leadership for the school was put in place when Jackson went on leave.

Details about the allegations were never publicly released.

