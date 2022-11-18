Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Sylacauga children

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Sylacauga children
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Sylacauga children(ALEA/Talladega Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating four missing children in Sylacauga.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert Thursday evening.

The four children they say are missing include 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 9-year-old Isabella Jane Buchanan, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope Buchanan.

The children were noticed missing around 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to...
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict

Latest News

7.6 deaths per 1,000 live births were reported in 2021.
ADPH: Alabama’s infant mortality rate remains higher than national rate
Six years ago, Lelia Faulkner left her family’s home in Troy never to be seen again. It was...
Lelia Faulkner’s mother still looking for answers in daughter’s disappearance
People who would like to volunteer are asked to call (334) 263-0532.
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
ADPH: Alabama's infant mortality rate is higher than national average
ADPH: Alabama's infant mortality rate is higher than national average