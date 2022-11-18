Fans react to Auburn Tigers last home game of the season

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn football team will be playing their last home game this Saturday with a kick-off at 3 p.m. before they head to the biggest game of the season against Alabama for the Iron Bowl.

The love Auburn fans have for this football team is unreal, and with this season being a wild roller coaster, the fans are more than ready to support and continue to cheer on the tigers for their last home game of the season.

This Saturday at Jordan Hare stadium, the Tigers will face Western Kentucky with a 3 p.m. kick-off. After speaking with fans, today majority of them are expecting Coach Cadillac to bring the team another win after last weekend.

This Saturday is also Senior Night, where 23 Tigers will be playing their last home game on the field before leaving the plains. Fans want to thank all the seniors for their leadership through the season.

“Derrick Hall is the true definition of an Auburn man, so it’s sad to see some of those guys go, but I think some of the upcoming guys they’ll be good, well, be fine next year. But we appreciate all that the seniors have done for us,” said Junior Grant Gilmer.

Although Western Kentucky has three more wins than Auburn, fans believe the tigers are focused and ready to finish off the season strong after last weekend’s win.

Auburn Tigers are currently 4-6, and Western Kentucky is 7-4.

