Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fans react to Auburn Tigers last home game of the season

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn football team will be playing their last home game this Saturday with a kick-off at 3 p.m. before they head to the biggest game of the season against Alabama for the Iron Bowl.

The love Auburn fans have for this football team is unreal, and with this season being a wild roller coaster, the fans are more than ready to support and continue to cheer on the tigers for their last home game of the season.

This Saturday at Jordan Hare stadium, the Tigers will face Western Kentucky with a 3 p.m. kick-off. After speaking with fans, today majority of them are expecting Coach Cadillac to bring the team another win after last weekend.

This Saturday is also Senior Night, where 23 Tigers will be playing their last home game on the field before leaving the plains. Fans want to thank all the seniors for their leadership through the season.

“Derrick Hall is the true definition of an Auburn man, so it’s sad to see some of those guys go, but I think some of the upcoming guys they’ll be good, well, be fine next year. But we appreciate all that the seniors have done for us,” said Junior Grant Gilmer.

Although Western Kentucky has three more wins than Auburn, fans believe the tigers are focused and ready to finish off the season strong after last weekend’s win.

Auburn Tigers are currently 4-6, and Western Kentucky is 7-4.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according...
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict

Latest News

Marketing VP interview at The Shoppes at EastChase All is Bright Parade
Marketing VP interview at The Shoppes at EastChase All is Bright Parade
The Shoppes at Eastchase is hosting the All is Bright event to kick off the 2022 holiday season...
Eastchase kicks of ‘22 holiday season Friday with All is Bright
Two people are facing charges after a pursuit and resulting crashes in Montgomery.
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery
MPD: 2 facing charges after chase leads to crashes
MPD: 2 facing charges after chase leads to crashes
Robotics competition held at LAMP High School
Robotics competition held at LAMP High School