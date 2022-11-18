First Alert: Cold start, cool finish today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our coldest morning of the Fall is in the books; Montgomery dropped to 23 degrees this morning. Unusually cold, yes, but not record setting - the record low for today’s date is 19 degrees set back on November 18, 2014. Temperatures will warm slowly through the morning, eventually reaching the mid 50s by the middle of the afternoon. We expect a bright, sunny day, despite the cold feel of the air.

It will be cold again tonight! Temperatures will plunge into the 28-35 degree range by sunrise Saturday, setting us up for a cold start to the weekend. We’ll start the day with sunshine, but clouds will stream into the southern half of the state by midday tomorrow and linger through Saturday evening. The main push of moisture with this weak system will go south of us, we’ll mention a few scattered showers south of Montgomery tomorrow afternoon.

Skies clear late tomorrow night and we’ll see yet another shot of cooler, drier air for Sunday. It will be a sunny end to the weekend with highs on Sunday reaching the lower 50s. More cool dry weather is likely Monday, then clouds will increase again Tuesday and stick around for most of next week. These clouds will eventually drop some rain - exactly when that rain will fall is still unclear.

A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, then a more robust rain setup could develop by Thursday and into Thursday night. Temperatures will slowly climb as the week progresses, we’ll start out cool Monday and Tuesday, but afternoon highs will rebound into the 60s over the second half of next week. It will be warmer for Thanksgiving, but likely wetter, too!

