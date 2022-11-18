First Alert: Tracking unseasonably cold temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably cold weather in place across Central and South Alabama is not in any hurry to get out of here. It will feel more like the heart of January as opposed to middle November now through the weekend.

While it’s not record cold, its not too far from it. Daytime highs will be 10-20° below normal through at least Monday, which puts our afternoon temperatures mostly in the low and mid 50s. The lowest the average high temperature in Montgomery in January is 59°, so we’re dealing with a pretty impressive stretch of cold days.

Fortunately there will be some sunshine to help things out most days! Saturday may end up rather cloudy, but every other day through the middle of next week will bring at least a mix of sun and clouds.

Low temperatures will be running 8-15° below normal through early next week. Look for upper 20s and lower to middle 30s for the most part. It’s bundle up weather when you head out the door in the morning! We would expect frost at least a time or two with the need to scrape your vehicle. It’s the kind of cold that warrants protecting the P’s: pets, people, and plants.

There are no significant rain chances through next Wednesday. There are two low-end chances of rain, but many of us will not see a drop. The first comes Saturday and Saturday night as a little light rain may push into South Alabama. Most models keep us dry, but a few have latched on to the idea of some light rain down there. The second is another 20% chance of rain next Tuesday and Tuesday night.

If you’re looking for the next widespread rain, you have to go all the way to the end of next week. Even that is not set in stone yet, but models have continued to advertise a system capable of bringing rain and a few thunderstorms our way around or just after Thanksgiving.

There doesn’t appear to be a severe weather risk, but the chance of some heavy rainfall does exist. Temperatures will rise into the 60s next week with the influx of moisture and rising rain chances.

