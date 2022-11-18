Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.(FRONTIER AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-cost airline Frontier is offering a more affordable way to travel as often as you’d like.

Frontier Airlines announced its new GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023, with a limited number of passes on sale for $599.

The pass normally costs $1,999 per year. The airline said it’s GoWild! pass will automatically renew at that price but pass holders can cancel at any time.

According to Frontier, the pass is good for any destination in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

However, the pass does have some fine print.

For example, the pass does not cover taxes, bag or seat fees. Also, most major holidays and long weekends are blacked out and you won’t earn frequent flyer miles with the pass.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to...
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: N. Korea fires another ballistic missile toward sea
Holtville Middle School
Domestic violence charge against Holtville Middle School principal dropped
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
Memorial flowers and notes line a walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head