Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Impact of nurse practitioners highlighted during week of recognition

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Communities all across the nation are celebrating National Nurse Practitioners Week.

In our state, more than 6,500 nurse practitioners are saving the lives of Alabamians.

Nurse practitioner Robin Lawson is the Alabama liaison for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She says NPs are making a real impact especially in rural areas.

“In addition to diagnosing, treating and prescribing medications for episodic acute and chronic illnesses, nurse practitioners practice in almost every healthcare setting,” said Lawson.

Lawson says practitioners are filling the gap to provide high quality care to patients across the state.

“Nurse practitioners are more likely than physicians to practice in rural communities, particularly in states with full practice authority,” Lawson added.

In a recent U.S. News & World Report, the nurse practitioner role was ranked as the top health care job. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that NP employment will increase by a whopping 52.2% between 2020 and 2030.

“Our nation continues to face the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the healthcare disparities that have been illuminated by the pandemic. Nurse practitioners do strengthen our ability to provide patients with equitable access to high quality care,” said Lawson.

Kay Ivey was the first governor to sign a proclamation for a Nurse Practitioner Week, which is November 13-19.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to...
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

A woman receives her flu shot.
Doctor recommends Alabamians should get their flu shot
Fayette County-Marion County line
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
Christmas trees likely to cost more this year, professor says
Christmas trees likely to cost more this year, professor says
Medical Advocacy & Outreach facing severe financial difficulty
Medical Advocacy & Outreach facing severe financial difficulty