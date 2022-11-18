Impact of nurse practitioners highlighted during week of recognition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Communities all across the nation are celebrating National Nurse Practitioners Week.

In our state, more than 6,500 nurse practitioners are saving the lives of Alabamians.

Nurse practitioner Robin Lawson is the Alabama liaison for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She says NPs are making a real impact especially in rural areas.

“In addition to diagnosing, treating and prescribing medications for episodic acute and chronic illnesses, nurse practitioners practice in almost every healthcare setting,” said Lawson.

Lawson says practitioners are filling the gap to provide high quality care to patients across the state.

“Nurse practitioners are more likely than physicians to practice in rural communities, particularly in states with full practice authority,” Lawson added.

In a recent U.S. News & World Report, the nurse practitioner role was ranked as the top health care job. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that NP employment will increase by a whopping 52.2% between 2020 and 2030.

“Our nation continues to face the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the healthcare disparities that have been illuminated by the pandemic. Nurse practitioners do strengthen our ability to provide patients with equitable access to high quality care,” said Lawson.

Kay Ivey was the first governor to sign a proclamation for a Nurse Practitioner Week, which is November 13-19.

