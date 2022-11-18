Advertise
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company.

Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis C and other life-threatening illnesses. Nonprofit organization Five Horizons Heath Services has now stepped in to take over MAO’s assets and operations.

“They’re basically at the point of bankruptcy,” said Billy Kirkpatrick, chief executive officer of Five Horizons Health Services. “They have a large level of debt, far more than what would allow them to pay the bills or would allow them to pay payroll.”

Kirkpatrick said their priority is making sure the more than 2,000 patients they serve continue receiving care.

“The point of our involvement at all is to make sure that the services don’t stop,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick says due to several financial issues, MAO has had to lay off more than 25 of its employees.

“Financially where they’re at, they cannot sustain the number of employees that they had,” Kirkpatrick said.

WSFA 12 News has also received several messages from those still employed with MAO who claim there have been delays in payroll for weeks, and those who have been let go are not being compensated for any unused paid time off.

“I think the finances have been tight for quite a while, and yet not much was done with that and so the noose just gets tighter and tighter,” Kirkpatrick said. “The quicker we can actually take control, the quicker we can start putting things in place and kind of stop the bleeding.”

Five Horizons has already stepped in a big way. Kirkpatrick says they’ve spent over $600,000 paying off some of MAO’s debt and have financed payroll for employees over the last several weeks. He says soon all employees will be under their control. Five Horizons has also just purchased MAO’s buildings so they can help pay the bills.

“There have been about 50 different things that we put in place that will save money so we won’t be in this position ever, ever again,” Kirkpatrick said.

Five Horizons was formerly West Alabama Aids Outreach and for years has served patients in the remaining Black Belt counties that MAO did not serve. They are a longtime partner of MAO and have experience working with these patients.

Kirkpatrick promises for a smooth transition and says they will commission a forensic audit of MAO’s financial activity over the last few years. If any improprieties are found, they will be reported publicly.

To be clear, MAO has not filed for bankruptcy. Kirkpatrick says Five Horizons purchasing of the property and assets will hopefully alleviate some of the debt with MAO’s secured lenders.

