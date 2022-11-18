Search underway for missing Perry County man

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing about 110 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray or partial gray hair.

He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement, ALEA added.

Authorities said Coley may be driving a white 2020 Toyota Rav4 with Alabama license plate 7A0073R.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Perry County deputies at 334-683-6534.

