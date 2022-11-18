Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Search underway for missing Perry County man

Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama...
Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing about 110 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray or partial gray hair.

He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement, ALEA added.

Authorities said Coley may be driving a white 2020 Toyota Rav4 with Alabama license plate 7A0073R.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Perry County deputies at 334-683-6534.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according...
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
From the left, Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith have been indicted on murder...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict

Latest News

The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
Alabama sees slight uptick in unemployment rate
Holtville Middle School
Domestic violence charge against Holtville Middle School principal dropped
12 Talk: Goathaus Biergarten Christmas Market
12 Talk: Goathaus Biergarten Christmas Market
Two people are facing charges after a pursuit and resulting crashes in Montgomery.
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery