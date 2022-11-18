Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

HELSINKI (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in what he called an act of “gross sabotage.”

Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said Friday that the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September.

The parallel undersea pipelines run from Russia to Germany.

Ljungqvist says evidence of explosives came from “several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site.

The prosecution authority said the preliminary investigation was “very complex and comprehensive,” and further scrutiny would show whether anyone could be charged “with suspicion of crime.”

